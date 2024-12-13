Lahore to be transformed into Pakistan's first smart city

CM Maryam invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan

(Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has decided to collaborate with a leading Chinese tech firm to transform Lahore into Pakistan's first state-of-the-art smart city.

The decision was taken during her visit to the company’s office in the Longgang district of Shanghai as her eight-day tour to China is underway.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif invited the tech firm to invest in Pakistan, particularly in Punjab. She assured it of full cooperation in establishing an assembly and manufacturing plant in the province.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister discussed various proposals and recommendations with company’s President of Government Affairs Mr. Wang Chengdong, or turning Lahore into a modern digital city.

The meeting discussed e-commerce, ecosystem production, and the digitization of the health and education sectors.

The Chief Minister expressed interest in Chinese firm's health and education sector projects and shared information about Punjab's Safe City Project.

A day earlier, she visited Shanghai Experimental School (SES) and Chinese Academy of Sciences and called on Jiading District Director of Education Guan Wenji and President of Chinese Academy of Sciences Xia Hongmei for a briefing on China’s education system.

She was briefed that SES was established to impart free education in artificial intelligence to young students aged 12-15 hailing from Shanghai and surrounding areas.

The CM visited different departments and classrooms of the school and observed various modern methods of teaching children latest trends and techniques of Artificial Intelligence.

She Inspected AI creations of the school students, and inquired them and the expert teacher of the school about Artificial Intelligence. She also inquired about the school’s budget, curriculum and teaching methods.

