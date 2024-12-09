China investigates Nvidia over suspected violation of anti-monopoly law

It comes after US launched its third crackdown in three years on China's semiconductor industry

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's market regulator said on Monday it has launched an investigation into Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O), opens new tab over suspected violations of the country's anti-monopoly law.

The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said the U.S. chipmaker is also suspected of violating commitments it made during its acquisition of Mellanox Technologies Ltd, according to terms outlined in the regulator's 2020 conditional approval of that deal.

The investigation comes after the U.S. last week launched its third crackdown in three years on China's semiconductor industry, curbing exports to 140 companies, including chip equipment makers.