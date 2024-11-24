Generate AI video backgrounds in YouTube with Dream Screen feature

Enabling creators to generate standalone six-second video clips for Shorts.

(Web Desk) - YouTube has unveiled a new enhancement to its 'Dream Screen' feature for Shorts, allowing creators to generate AI-powered video backgrounds.

Previously, Dream Screen could only generate static image backgrounds, but this update integrates Google DeepMind’s AI video-generation model, Veo, which produces 1080p video clips in various cinematic styles.

To use the new functionality, creators need to access the Shorts camera, tap the “green screen” icon, and select “Dream Screen.”

From there, they can enter a text prompt, such as “candy landscape” or “magical forest with a stream,” choose an animation style, and then click “Create.”

The feature will generate a series of video background options for users to select from, allowing them to record their Shorts with these AI-created backgrounds.

YouTube highlights the potential of this feature for creating unique content, like placing oneself in a favorite book’s setting or crafting an animated opening.

Looking ahead, YouTube plans to expand the tool’s capabilities, enabling creators to generate standalone six-second video clips for Shorts.

Notably, this new feature gives YouTube an edge over TikTok, as the latter only offers AI-generated image backgrounds and does not yet support video backgrounds.

The Dream Screen video feature is currently available to creators in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.



