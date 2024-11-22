UK regulator will consider probing Apple's, Google's mobile browsers

Technology Technology UK regulator will consider probing Apple's, Google's mobile browsers

CMA said it had provisionally found the mobile browser markets were not working well

Follow on Published On: Fri, 22 Nov 2024 18:01:24 PKT

LONDON (Reuters) - Apple (AAPL.O) could be holding back innovation in smartphone browsers, according to a report by Britain's competition regulator, which recommended that Apple's and Google's duopoly in mobile ecosystems should be investigated with its new powers.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Friday it had provisionally found the mobile browser markets were not working well for UK businesses and millions of phone users.

The CMA's independent inquiry group also proposed that no further action be taken on cloud gaming given primary concerns had been addressed.

Meanwhile, EU antitrust regulators on Friday closed a four-year-long investigation into Apple's rules for competing e-book and audiobook app developers after the complainant withdrew its complaint against the iPhone maker.

"The closure of an investigation is not a finding that the conduct in question complies with EU competition rules," the European Commission, which acts as the EU antitrust enforcer, said. It did not name the complainant.