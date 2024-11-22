Pakistan's first locally made long-range 3D surveillance radar unveiled
Technology
A significant breakthrough in Pakistan's comprehensive air defense systems.
KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s first locally made long-range 3D surveillance radar Has been unveiled.
At the ongoing IDEAS 2024 defense exhibition, Pakistan's first privately developed long-range 3D surveillance radar was also unveiled. The radar, with a range of 350 kilometers was showcased for the first time at the event.
According to the organisers, this radar is a collaboration between NRTC and Blue Search.
The radar is set to become a significant breakthrough in Pakistan's comprehensive air defense systems.
Its development took several years, and being locally manufactured, it represents not only a milestone for Pakistan but also a major advancement in the global market.