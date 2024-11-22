Pakistan's first locally made long-range 3D surveillance radar unveiled

A significant breakthrough in Pakistan's comprehensive air defense systems.

Fri, 22 Nov 2024 10:41:40 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s first locally made long-range 3D surveillance radar Has been unveiled.

At the ongoing IDEAS 2024 defense exhibition, Pakistan's first privately developed long-range 3D surveillance radar was also unveiled. The radar, with a range of 350 kilometers was showcased for the first time at the event.

According to the organisers, this radar is a collaboration between NRTC and Blue Search.

Its development took several years, and being locally manufactured, it represents not only a milestone for Pakistan but also a major advancement in the global market.

