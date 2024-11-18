VPNs vital for IT industry despite govt restrictions: PTA chairman

Technology Technology VPNs vital for IT industry despite govt restrictions: PTA chairman

PTA chairman urged IT professionals and businesses to ensure timely registration of their VPNs

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 18 Nov 2024 19:22:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Major General (retd) Hafeezur Rehman underscored the critical role of virtual private networks (VPNs) in enabling industry operations, asserting that "the industry cannot function without it."

He made these remarks while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications. Earlier, the PTA extended the deadline for VPN registration to November 30, amid concerns over the misuse of unregistered VPNs to bypass internet restrictions and access prohibited content.

During the briefing, the PTA chairman urged IT professionals and businesses to ensure timely registration of their VPNs to avoid inconvenience. Highlighting the necessity of VPNs, he stated, “Freelancers and companies require VPNs,” adding that even the “common man” relies on such services.

The chairman noted that the policy for VPN registration was first introduced in 2016, with a renewed awareness campaign launched recently to ensure compliance. He assured lawmakers that registered VPNs would not disrupt internet access.

“Internet will never be shut down if VPN is registered,” he remarked.

However, he cautioned that unregulated internet shutdowns adversely impact the industry, stating, “Whenever the internet has to be shut down, the industry suffers.”

Senator Afnanullah on the occasion asked the authority to inform the house after consulting the Attorney General for Pakistan. He said that if the move affected freelancers it would be fatal for the IT sector.