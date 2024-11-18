WhatsApp users to celebrate festivities of New Year with some new feature

Technology Technology WhatsApp users to celebrate festivities of New Year with some new feature

The confetti animation transforms a simple emoji reaction into an interactive and fun experience

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 18 Nov 2024 14:57:21 PKT

(Web Desk) - Meta’s messaging app, WhatsApp is all set ready to celebrate festivities of New Year introducing some confetti emoji reactions.

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that adds a burst of colorful confetti to certain emoji reactions, bringing a lively touch to users' chats.

When users select the Party Popper, Partying Face, or Confetti Ball emojis, a vibrant graphic effect appears, showering the screen with confetti.

This addition aims to make conversations more engaging and expressive, offering a dynamic visual experience that amplifies moments of celebration or joy. The timing of this update is ideal, coinciding with the festive spirit of the approaching New Year.

These celebratory emojis, often used during the holiday season are expected to see a surge in usage as users share festive messages and greetings.

The confetti animation transforms a simple emoji reaction into an interactive and fun experience enhancing the overall user experience on the platform.

With this update, WhatsApp continues to focus on improving its visual and interactive features, making messaging more lively and enjoyable, just in time for New Year's festivities.

WhatsApp always brings innovative and attractive features updates for its users to keep them entertained and engaged.

Currently, this feature is available to some beta testers for Android 2.24.24.17 update, which is available on the Google Play Store.

