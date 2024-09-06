How YouTube is going to protect content creators from AI misuse?

Tools will identify facial and voice deefakes of creators

(Web Desk) - YouTube is unveiling a set of new tools aimed at giving creators greater control over content that mimics their voice or likeness using generative AI.

The company announced that these tools will help safeguard creators while allowing them to leverage AI’s potential in a responsible manner.

The first tool, a “synthetic-singing identification technology,” will enable artists to automatically detect and manage content on YouTube that replicates their singing voices through generative AI. This tool will be integrated into YouTube’s existing Content ID system and is set for a pilot program next year.

This initiative follows YouTube’s commitment last November to provide music labels with mechanisms to remove unauthorised AI-generated imitations of artists.

The rapid development and availability of generative AI music tools have raised concerns among artists about potential plagiarism and copyright infringement.

Earlier this year, over 200 artists, including high-profile names like Billie Eilish and Katy Perry, signed an open letter condemning unauthorised AI mimicry as a threat to human creativity and demanding stricter regulations.

YouTube is working on a separate tool designed to detect facial deepfakes of creators, actors, musicians, and athletes. While this system is still in development, YouTube has not yet announced a release date.

In response to the growing issue of unauthorised scraping, YouTube also pledged to take action against companies that use scraped content to train AI systems. The platform plans to block scrapers and invest in detection systems to protect creator content.

“As AI evolves, we believe it should enhance human creativity, not replace it,” YouTube said in its announcement. “We’re committed to working with our partners to ensure future advancements amplify their voices, and we’ll continue to develop guardrails to address concerns and achieve our common goals.”

Further details on how creators can manage third AI usage of their content will be shared later this year.