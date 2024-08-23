Halliburton confirms cyber attack on certain systems

Technology Technology Halliburton confirms cyber attack on certain systems

Halliburton confirms cyber attack on certain systems

Follow on Published On: Fri, 23 Aug 2024 17:21:42 PKT

(Reuters) - Oilfield services firm Halliburton said on Friday that an unauthorized third party had gained access to certain of its systems.

The company said it became aware of the breach two days back and had launched an internal investigation as well as taken certain systems offline to protect them.

It said it is still working to identify any effects of the incident.

On Thursday, the US Department of Energy said the Halliburton incident had not impacted any energy services.