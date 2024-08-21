PTA clears the air about internet disruption across country

Technology Technology PTA clears the air about internet disruption across country

Pakistanis have to face internet outages for one more week

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 21 Aug 2024 16:00:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The regulator, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), has finally revealed the reasons behind internet slowdown and intermittent outages.

PTA Chairman retired Maj Gen Hafeezur Rehman informed media that a damaged submarine cable had created the internet slowdown.

He cleared the air about firewall installation, saying there's no such thing. "No firewall is being installed.”

He also clarified that it was not a firewall but the government’s web management system which was being upgraded.

“In my opinion, the internet should not slow down due to an upgrade,” he said. “The telecom sector has suffered a loss of Rs300 million,” he claimed.

"Seven fibre optic cables run in Pakistan to deliver internet and one cable has malfunctioned that created internet connectivity issues. One cable delivers 7.5 terabytes data in Pakistan.

"Only Pakistan is affected by cable faults. No other country faces such a problem," the PTA chairman claimed.



He asserted that the authority only suspended social media site X on the recommendations of the federal government.



"Pakistanis have to face internet outages for one more week," he said.

Also read: Firewall installation disrupts internet, social media connectivity

VPN EXCESSIVE USEAGE DISRUPTED INTERNET



Shaza Fatima, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, had earlier claimed that there had been neither an internet shutdown nor throttling of internet speed in the country.

She attributed any perceived slowdown in internet speed to the increased use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

IMPACT OF DISRUPTION

Users across Pakistan are having difficulty accessing social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook, and internet service on mobile data also is slow.

They are having internet outages with limited and slow connectivity, and are unable to download and share files and data.

Freelancers have also voiced their concerns that they are unable to complete and deliver their projects on the respective websites, resulting in negative feedback by clients and tarnishing the image of Pakistani freelancers.

A known freelancing platform is said to have made several accounts in Pakistan unavailable due to internet disruptions in recent times.

COURT MOVED AGAINST INTERNET SUSPENSION

Applications have been filed in the Lahore High Court, the Islamabad High Court and the Peshawar High Court against internet and social media disruptions.

The PHC has issued notice to the PTA and the IT federal secretary on an application against internet slowdown across the country.

Related News: LHC seeks response from federal govt, PTA over internet disruption across country