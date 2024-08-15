Firewall installation disrupts internet, social media connectivity

Several businesses, freelancing have been affected

Updated On: Thu, 15 Aug 2024 16:13:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk/Dunya News) - Users across Pakistan are having difficulty accessing social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook, and internet service on mobile data also is slow.

They are having internet outages with limited and slow connectivity, and are unable to download and share files and data.

FIREWALL INSTALLATION

A second trial of firewall installation on social media has been concluded successfully.

According to sources, the firewall installation on internet service providers resulted in the suspension of and slow connectivity of social media sites as well as internet service on mobile data.

It is announced that the social media sites will be completely restored within two to three days.

According to sources, a firewall with the capability of Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) aims to identify anti-state content threatening national security and it would be blocked.

IMPACT OF DISRUPTION

Freelancers have also voiced their concerns that they are unable to complete and deliver their projects on the respective websites, resulting in negative feedback by clients and tarnishing the image of Pakistani freelancers.

A known freelancing platform is said to have made several accounts in Pakistan unavailable due to internet disruptions in recent times.

Not only freelancers, online businesses, ecommerce, delivery and ride services are being affected by internet outages resulting in suspension of operations.

The Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP) issued a statement to the effect.

“These sectors, which form the backbone of Pakistan’s burgeoning digital economy, are now struggling to maintain operations, and the slowdown is threatening their very survival, compelling them to consider relocating their operations to other countries where internet services remain stable," it said.



Citizens have demanded complete restoration of internet and social media sites for hurdle-free means of livelihood and smooth running of the IT sector.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the top regulator, hasn't issued any statement on the matter.

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology has sought response from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Hafiz Rehman to the disruption of internet and social media sites.