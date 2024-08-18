Slight improvement in internet speeds across Pakistan following firewall installation

Sun, 18 Aug 2024 09:41:48 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) — After nearly a week of extremely slow internet speeds across Pakistan, there has been a slight improvement in connectivity in various cities since yesterday (Saturday).

The slowdown is attributed to the installation and testing of the internet security network system, 'Firewall,' which has not only affected internet speeds but also disrupted services on almost all social media websites and applications.

While the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the government have not issued a clear statement regarding the slow speeds, the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology directed the Ministry of Information Technology on August 15 to improve internet speeds and restore social media app services.

Recent reports also indicate that firewall testing has been conducted on social media platforms, suggesting that improvements in service and speed might be forthcoming.

Since August 17, a slight improvement in internet speeds and social media app performance has been observed across the country. Despite this, users in several cities have continued to report slow internet issues.