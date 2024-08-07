Shanghai summons six coffee brands over collection of customer data
BEIJING (Reuters) - Shanghai authorities on Tuesday summoned representatives of six coffee brands, including Luckin Coffee and Costa Coffee, over what they said was the illicit collection of consumers' personal information, the cyberspace regulator said.
The companies were asked to rectify irregularities, the statement added. It did not disclose any penalty.