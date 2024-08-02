India tribunal orders halt on Byju's insolvency proceedings

In-focus

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's appeals tribunal on Friday ordered a halt on insolvency proceedings against embattled education startup Byju's, days after the startup settled a $19 million payments dispute case with the country's cricket board.

The order allowed the parties to settle the case and comes as a temporary relief for the startup, which once was India's biggest, but in recent times has been plagued by boardroom exits, tussle with investors and a collapsing valuation.
 

