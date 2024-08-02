What are Apple Intelligence features? How to get on your iPhone?

Currently, these features are available only through the developer beta versions of iOS 18.1.

Updated On: Fri, 02 Aug 2024 09:54:53 PKT

(Web Desk) - Apple is now beginning to roll out some of the Apple Intelligence features announced at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

Currently, these features are available only through the developer beta versions of iOS 18.1. If you prefer to avoid early-stage software with potential bugs, you might want to wait for the public beta or the stable release later this year.

For those using the developer beta, Apple Intelligence features are accessible only if your language is set to U.S. English and your region is set to the U.S. This does not affect your App Store regions or purchases.

To start using Apple Intelligence features:

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Navigate to the Apple Intelligence & Siri menu.

3. Tap “Join the Apple Intelligence waitlist.”

You will receive a notification once your waitlist position is approved. It may take some time for the system to download the necessary models and data.

You can disable the Apple Intelligence feature from the menu at any time. The service combines on-device and Apple Private Cloud requests. The waitlist helps ensure adequate service capacity.

Currently, Apple Intelligence is compatible with iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPads and Macs with M1 chips.

Upgraded features

ADVANCED SIRI

The updated Siri, powered by Apple Intelligence, features a new animation and the ability to handle unclear commands.

For instance, if you say, “Hey Siri, set a 10-minute, no, 15-minute timer,” Siri will correctly set a 15-minute timer. You can also double-tap the bottom bar to text Siri in noisy environments or meetings.

In addition, Siri can now answer system-related how-to questions like “How do I take a screen recording?”

WRITING TOOLS



Writing tools allow you to reformat text, proofread for errors, rewrite content with minimal changes, and adjust tone to “Friendly,” “Professional,” or “Concise.” You can also summarise text into lists, key points, or tables.

MAIL APP

The Mail app now features one-line summaries of emails and highlights important messages at the top of the inbox. It also offers AI-generated smart replies for quicker responses.

PHOTOS

In Photos, you can search for images using natural language queries and create memories with prompts.

CALLS AND NOTES

Notification summaries provide condensed views of some mail and message notifications, and call recordings can be made with a button tap, stored in a new “Call Recordings” folder in the Notes app.

The Notes app now supports recording and transcribing audio directly, with automatic summaries provided by Apple Intelligence.

However, features like removing unwanted objects from photos, emoji, image playground, and ChatGPT interactions are not yet available, and there is no set timeline for when these will be introduced.

