China, Russia cooperation for joint scientific station on Moon

Technology Technology China, Russia cooperation for joint scientific station on Moon

Inviting international partners to participate in the lunar station's construction

Follow on Published On: Sun, 28 Jul 2024 09:52:01 PKT

(Web Desk) - Russia and China are collaborating to build a joint Moon station, progressing through three distinct phases, according to an official agreement released on the Russian governmental portal on Thursday.

The International Scientific Lunar Station (ISLS) will be developed in three stages: research, creation, and operations.

The second phase will involve setting up a control center, delivering bulk cargo, achieving a precise soft landing on the Moon's surface, and initiating joint operations.

During the third phase, the focus will be on studying and exploring the Moon, testing technologies, and assisting international partners in lunar missions using the completed ISLS, with the goal of landing humans on the Moon.

Russia and China have planned five joint missions to deploy modules in the Moon's orbit and on its surface.

They are also inviting international partners to participate in the lunar station's construction, with the Russian Roscosmos State Corporation and the Chinese National Space Administration signing separate bilateral agreements for collaboration.

"This agreement is valid for 20 years. Its validity is automatically extended for subsequent 5-year periods, unless either party notifies the other party in writing through diplomatic channels of its intention to terminate this agreement at least one year before the expiration of the initial validity period or the expiration of any subsequent validity period," the document read.

