WhatsApp tests file sharing without internet feature

You can share media and files to nearby devices without internet

Thu, 25 Jul 2024 10:46:19 PKT

(Web Desk) - Meta owned messaging service, WhatsApp is experimenting with new feature that let users share files including videos, photos, documents and other media to nearby smart phones without internet.

This feature is quite similar to iPhone’s air drop feature. This feature was firstly seen on WhatsApp’s Android beta version in April 2024.

Now, this file sharing without internet feature, named as ‘nearby share’ is being experimented in iOS beta version.

This feature is quite useful for users who don’t have access to internet in remote areas or have poor internet coverage.

This feature let you share files to your loved ones or professional acquaitances without being worried about the internet coverage.

This feature will work different in iPhones and Android devices.