Biggest cyber attacks in US healthcare sector

Follow on Published On: Thu, 02 May 2024 21:18:42 PKT

(Reuters) - The hack at UnitedHealth Group's tech unit potentially compromised a third of Americans' data, including US military members' data, the largest US health insurer's CEO told a Congressional committee in May.

The exact impact of the Feb. 21 hack on patient data is not yet clear, but the breach adds to a growing list of increasingly disruptive cyber attacks on US healthcare companies.