Abacus consulting delegation calls on Shaza Fatima

Technology Technology Abacus consulting delegation calls on Shaza Fatima

Digital transformation and other collaborations were discussed

Follow on Published On: Thu, 02 May 2024 14:16:38 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Delegation of Abacus Consulting, led by its Sr. Executive Director Naveed Hussain Thursday called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja and discussed digital transformation.

Abacus is an international professional services firm delivering world-class technology, outsourcing, and consulting solutions.

The discussions centered on a shared vision of propelling Pakistan’s digital transformation and explored key areas of collaboration that include digital transformation to leverage technology to enhance government services and empower citizens, according to a news release.

Other members of the delegation included Sikander Jamshed, Head of International Business. and Muhammad Qasim Syed, Head of International Strategy & Growth, Abacus Consulting.