Qatar Airways introduces first digital human crew

World's first human-like AI cabin crew to deal with travellers

(Web Desk) – Passengers will get a chance to meet, interact and engage with the second generation of the world’s first AI-powered cabin crew as Qatar Airways' Sama 2.0 will deal with them.

Qatar Airways' Sama 2.0 will answer real-time questions, help travellers design curated travel experiences, and find answers related to FAQs, destinations, support tips and much more during next week's event.

The digital human crew will participate in the Dubai World Trade Centre annual exhibition from May 6 to 9, 2024, at the Qatari Airways pavilion in Hall No.2.

Qatar Airways’ customers can also virtually interact with Sama 2.0 through the airline’s immersive digital platform QVerse or its app.

The regional carrier launched the holographic virtual cabin crew Sama 2.0 at ITB Berlin in March this year.

Sophia, another humanoid robot, has been hitting the headlines over the past few years. Saudi Arabia became the first country in the world to grant citizenship to a robot – Sophia – in 2017.