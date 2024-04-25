US military stage world's first ever AI controlled warplane

AI controlled warplane takes on a human piloted jet

Follow on Published On: Thu, 25 Apr 2024 07:44:43 PKT

(Web Desk) - The United States has finally started to seek answers to one of the most asked questions on the planet - who wins between man and machine?

Incredible details have emerged of the world's first ever AI controlled warplane taking on a human piloted jet in a historic dogfight that saw both aircraft blasting through the sky at speeds of 1,200mph.

The insane test saw an AI powered modified F-16 - dubbed the X-62A - take on the same jet but with a human in the cockpit.

Both powerful jets went "nose-to-nose" as they battled 2,000ft up in the air, say officials.

The tests were conducted by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) alongside the US Air Force to learn about just how advanced artificial intelligence really is.

Results of the intense air battles have been kept tightly under wraps but they were done to show how safe and effective autonomous fighter jets could be.

Officials were also intrigued to see how close AI powered military jets are to operating safely in a complex war environment.

In the end, 21 test flights were done for the project taking place between December 2022 and September 2023.

Lt. Col. Maryann Karlen, deputy commandant of the test pilot school, explained how it all worked in a fascinating video on the historic dogfight.

They said: "In September we actually took the X-62 and flew it against a live manned F-16.

"We built up in safety using the manoeuvres - first defensive, then offensive, then high aspect nose-to-nose engagements where we got as close as 2,000 feet at 1,200 miles per hour.”