Musk looking for engineers, designers, tutors for his AI firm

His xAI company is hiring engineers and designers

Follow on Published On: Mon, 15 Apr 2024 07:32:14 PKT

(Web Desk) - Elon Musk on Saturday asked young talented people to join his artificial intelligence (AI) venture called xAI across the verticals.

His xAI company is currently hiring engineers and designers, apart from people for product, data and infrastructure verticals.

“Join xAI,” posted the tech billionaire on his social media platform.

The company, which has unveiled an AI chatbot called ‘Grok’, is also hiring AI tutors.

“We are a team of AI researchers and engineers on a mission to build AI systems that can help humanity understand the world better,” according to the company.

Musk’s AI venture is hiring in the San Francisco Bay Area and Palo Alto in the US and London.

“Although we prefer to work in-person, we offer remote work opportunities for exceptional candidates,” according to xAI.

The company is offering employee benefits like competitive cash and equity-based compensation, medical, dental and vision insurance, unlimited paid time off subject to prior approval and visa sponsorship for new hires.

According to multiple reports, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO is aiming to raise $3–$4 billion for xAI and expects to raise the funds “in the next 2-3 weeks”.

Founded in 2023, xAI unveiled its first AI product in November last year.

Meanwhile, AI chatbot ‘Grok 2’ is now in training and according to Musk, will exceed all expectations when it is released.