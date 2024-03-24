WhatsApp to roll out AI photo editor, 1-min status duration

Technology Technology WhatsApp to roll out AI photo editor, 1-min status duration

These features are in development now, will be released soon

Follow on Published On: Sun, 24 Mar 2024 10:33:47 PKT

(Web Desk) - WhatsApp, known for its integration of machine learning and AI, has introduced a novel feature leveraging AI for photo editing.

This feature enables users to apply artistic effects to their photos, including background alterations. The editing tool has been introduced, offering users the ability to give their photos a fresh and artistic appearance.

Moreover, the new feature will allow users to enlarge entire images, facilitating adjustments to photo sizes as needed. The beta version of the app showcases a trio of stars as the emblematic symbol for AI.

This new addition is expected to be provided to users free of charge, enhancing their messaging and sharing experiences with innovative and customizable features.

An upcoming update of the application will introduce this new feature for photo editing, utilizing AI technology for its functionality.

WhatsApp has decided to increase the duration of video status from the previous 30-second limit to a more user-friendly duration of 1 minute.

The capability to share videos up to 1 minute long through status updates is now accessible to limited beta testers who install the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android from the Google Play Store.

This feature will gradually become available to more users in the following weeks.