Google celebrates Nowruz with special doodle

Tue, 19 Mar 2024 12:24:14 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Google is celebrating the Iranian New Year ‘Nowruz’ with a special doodle.

Google creates interesting doodles on the occasion of various cultural and social events globally.

The doodle of Nowruz is crafted by the talented Iranian guest artist Pendar Yousefi.

The artwork is a homage to a festival that has been celebrated for over 3,000 years.

The artist depicted his happy childhood memories of Nowruz in the doodle where animal friends gathered in a courtyard filled with flowers, under a blossoming tree, while symbolising joy, togetherness, and hope.

The word “Nowruz” means new day in Persian.

It is a significant cultural event which unites diverse communities across regions and countries.

Families gather around a table to share a special meal with their loved ones on this day. Several gifts and artisan-made crafts are distributed on ‘Nowruz’.

The day is also marked by street performances, traditional music, dance, communal rituals involving water and fire, traditional sports, and the crafting of handicrafts.

It is a lively springtime festival that promotes peace, respect, kinship, and the harmony between life and nature.

The Google Doodle is a thematic motif that is used by the search engine on its homepage to mark special occasions.

Google is known for coming up with creative and interactive doodles for special events.

It has also used doodles to celebrate prominent people and their achievements in the past.