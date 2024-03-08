Google pays tribute to women with colourful doodle

United Nations celebrated International Women’s Day for the first time in 1975

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The International Women’s Day (IWD) is being observed across the globe and Google has made a special doodle to mark the day.

Google creates interesting doodles on the occasion of various cultural and social events globally.

This International Women’s Day doodle highlights a group of women sharing wisdom across generations within a quilt embroidered with symbols of progress made over the years.

“This doodle celebrates International Women’s Day and all the progress that has been made towards gender equality,” read the post shared by Google.

The United Nations celebrated International Women’s Day (IWD) for the very first time on this day in 1975.

IWD marches today focus on issues like gender and racial wage gaps, reproductive rights, and the prevention of violence against women.

Today, people celebrate women who have transformed society, fought for equality, and set positive examples for people everywhere.

The Google Doodle is a thematic motif that is used by the search engine on its homepage to mark special occasions.

Google is known for coming up with creative and interactive doodles for special events.

It has also used doodles to celebrate prominent people and their achievements in the past.