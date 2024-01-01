Google celebrates new year with animated doodle

Technology Technology Google celebrates new year with animated doodle

Google is known for coming up with creative doodles for special events

Follow on Published On: Mon, 01 Jan 2024 14:15:08 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Google welcomed the year 2024 with a unique doodle having vibrant ribbons and laughing globes in its central image.

As the world is welcoming the new year, Google marked the occasion with an animated doodle, urging others to “leap”, signaling the start of a leap year.

According to the description, Google Doodle wrote, “3… 2… 1… Happy New Year!”

Read More: World starts welcoming New Year with fireworks, prayers and some stark words

“This Doodle brings some sparkle and shine to start off New Year right! As the clock nears closer and closer to midnight, people around the world are planning their new year's resolutions and wishing for success, love, joy, and everything in between,” it added.

The Google Doodle is a thematic motif that is used by the search engine on its homepage to mark special occasions.

Google is known for coming up with creative and interactive doodles for special events.

Also Read: Let's recollect Uncle Sargam's memories with Google doodle

It has also used doodles to celebrate prominent people, their achievements, and more.

