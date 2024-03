Russia and China are considering putting a nuclear power unit on the Moon

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and China are considering putting a nuclear power unit on the Moon around 2033-35, Yuri Borisov, the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos said on Tuesday, the RIA state news agency reported.