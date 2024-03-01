WhatsApp unveils search by date feature in chats to retrieve old messages

Now get rid of hassle of searching messages

(Web Desk) - WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has introduced a highly anticipated feature that allows users to conduct more specific searches within their chats.

Users can now search for chats by selecting a particular date, enabling them to easily locate conversations within a specific time frame. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of the company, announced this feature on his WhatsApp Channel and shared a video demonstrating its functionality.

Notably, the feature underwent extensive testing on the beta version of the app before being officially rolled out across various platforms. It is now available on Android, iOS, WhatsApp Web, and Mac desktops.

Discovering older messages on WhatsApp is now a seamless experience with the introduction of the latest update. To make the most of this feature, ensure that your WhatsApp application is up to date on your smartphone.

Follow these simple steps to search for messages by date on Android and iOS:

1. Launch WhatsApp on your Android or iOS device.

2. Open the desired chat or group where you wish to find older messages.

3. Click on the name of the person or group.

4. Select the "Search" option.

5. Locate and tap the calendar icon, positioned in the upper right corner for Android and just above the keyboard for iOS.

6. Choose the desired date/month/year and tap "Jump to Date" to view messages from that specific date.

For users accessing WhatsApp Web on their PC or desktop, the process remains straightforward:

1. Open WhatsApp on your preferred browser, such as Chrome.

2. Navigate to the chat or group you want to search.

3. Click on the search icon in the upper right corner, adjacent to the three vertical dots.

4. Select the calendar icon situated on the upper right side.

5. Choose the date/month/year, and you will be redirected to messages from that time period.

This new feature streamlines the process, allowing users to easily navigate to older messages based on specific dates. Whether you're looking for birthday wishes or instructions received on your joining date, this functionality proves beneficial in various scenarios.

Update your app now to enjoy this enhanced search capability across platforms.