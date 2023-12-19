Bill Gates predicts 2024 as AI year

(Web Desk) - Bill Gates predicts 2024 as a pivotal year, foreseeing advancements in artificial intelligence, breakthroughs in infant malnutrition, progress in climate change discussions, and defining global elections.

Gates anticipates AI accelerating health innovations globally and envisions addressing malnutrition in children through gut microbiome supplements. He highlights the increasing role of nuclear power in combating climate change, with optimism for innovations in this area.

Gates also highlights the significance of the 2024 elections, stressing the need for leaders prioritising global health and climate issues.