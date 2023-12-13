HereAfter AI on cards now

(Web Desk) - HereAfter AI concept, founded by James Vlahos, uses artificial intelligence for posthumous interaction.

It creates a virtual presence of deceased individuals through a digital avatar loaded with memories, enabling interactive conversations. The app simplifies the process with pre-recorded memories and user-guided AI for a personalized chatbot.

Despite the simplicity, it aims to transcend traditional digital legacies.

The innovative concept raises ethical questions about interacting with a digital representation of the deceased, highlighting AI's evolving role in personal legacies. Concerns about data privacy and consent are addressed, ensuring user information protection.

The review emphasizes a forced creation feel and potential disconnection in the virtual avatar perception. Considerations arise regarding sharing personal details, data interception, and the voluntary nature of creating a digital replica.

The reviewer opts for live conversations over HereAfter AI's virtual resurrection, emphasizing emotional and ethical complexities in extending one's presence beyond death.