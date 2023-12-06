AI Software designed to combat spam in Gmail

Technology Technology AI Software designed to combat spam in Gmail

AI Software designed to combat spam in Gmail

Follow on Published On: Wed, 06 Dec 2023 22:29:04 PKT

(Web Desk) - Throughout the year, Google dedicated significant efforts to Artificial Intelligence (AI), evident in the introduction of its AI chatbot, Bard, and the integration of AI-powered features in Google Search.

With a strong emphasis on benefiting users, the tech giant recently rolled out a crucial AI update for Gmail, specifically designed to combat spam. As spam emails often contribute to storage issues for Gmail users, this update aims to identify and block such messages.

Stay tuned for the latest details on this essential Gmail update to enhance your email experience.