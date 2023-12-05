Shanghai wants Microsoft to promote AI tech in city

BEIJING (Reuters) - Shanghai authorities told Microsoft's (MSFT.O) visiting president on Tuesday they want his company to promote artificial intelligence technology to boost businesses there, the Chinese financial hub's government said.

Chen Jining, Shanghai's Communist party Secretary, made the remarks while meeting Microsoft President and Vice Chair Brad Smith, the government said.

Shanghai was also open to Microsoft collaborating on studying technology-related governance frameworks and standards, Chen said.