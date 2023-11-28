Children making AI-generated child abuse images, says charity

Technology Technology Children making AI-generated child abuse images, says charity

The charity wants teachers and parents to work together

Follow on Published On: Tue, 28 Nov 2023 03:56:42 PKT

(Web Desk) - Children are making indecent images of other children using artificial intelligence (AI) image generators, according to a UK charity.

The UK Safer Internet Centre (UKSIC) said it had received "a small number of reports" from schools but called for action now before the problem grew.

It said children might need help to understand that what they were making was considered child abuse material.

The charity wants teachers and parents to work together.

It pointed out that, while young people might be motivated by curiosity rather than intent to cause harm, it was illegal in all circumstances under UK law to make, possess, or distribute such images, whether they are real or generated by AI.

It said children might lose control of the material and end up circulating it online, without realising there are consequences for these actions. It also warned that these images could potentially be used for blackmail.

New research conducted by classroom tech firm RM Technology, with 1,000 pupils, suggests that just under a third are using AI "to look at inappropriate things online".

"Students using AI regularly is now commonplace," said Tasha Gibson, online safety manager at the firm.

"In fact, their understanding of AI is more advanced than most teachers - creating a knowledge gap. This makes keeping pupils safe online and preventing misuse increasingly difficult.

"With AI set to grow in popularity, closing this knowledge gap must become a top priority."

It also found teachers were divided over whether it should be the responsibility of parents, schools or governments to teach children about the harms caused by such material.