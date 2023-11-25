Elon Musk to visit Israel, Gaza border towns

Musk would have discussion with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog

(Web Desk) – The tech giant and owner of X (formerly known as Twitter), Elon Musk, is planning to visit Israel next week along with a tour of Gaza border towns.

Media reported that during his visit Musk would have discussion with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

No official confirmation of the tour has been provided by Musk or Netanyahu's office.

A couple of days ago, Musk endorsed an anti-semitic tweet, sparking widespread criticism on social media. The post alleged that Jews promote hatred against whites, and Musk endorsed it as the "actual truth."

Sensing the growing criticism, Musk tried to defend his position mentioning that such claims were "nothing could be further from the truth." He expressed goodwill for humanity and wished a bright and prosperous future for all.

To placate enraged social media activists, Musk announced that he would donate the advertising revenue from X to hospitals in Israel and Gaza.

