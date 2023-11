Tesla raises price of Model Y long-range in China

BEIJING (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) has increased the price of its Model Y long-range vehicle in China by 2,000 yuan to 304,400 yuan ($42,212.70) from Tuesday, the company said in a notice.