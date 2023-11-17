China to allow road trials of intelligent connected vehicles

The world's largest auto market has set its long-term strategic focus on ICVs

Fri, 17 Nov 2023 09:08:07 PKT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will allow road trials of some intelligent connected vehicles (ICVs) in designated city areas, the industry ministry said on Friday.

The world's largest auto market has set its long-term strategic focus on ICVs in a push to become the leading global player in the still nascent industry.

The trials apply to levels 3 and 4 in China's five categories of autonomous driving, the ministry of industry and information technology said in a website statement.

