China drafts measures for how accounting firms should manage data

BEIJING (Reuters) - China finance ministry issued draft measures for how accounting firms in the country should manage data, the ministry said in a statement released last week.

The draft rules said the chief partner is the person responsible for the data security of the firm. It also requires a cyberspace security review if these firms handle data that could impact national security.
 

