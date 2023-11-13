China drafts measures for how accounting firms should manage data

Technology Technology China drafts measures for how accounting firms should manage data

China finance ministry issued draft measures

Follow on Published On: Mon, 13 Nov 2023 13:05:44 PKT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China finance ministry issued draft measures for how accounting firms in the country should manage data, the ministry said in a statement released last week.

The draft rules said the chief partner is the person responsible for the data security of the firm. It also requires a cyberspace security review if these firms handle data that could impact national security.

