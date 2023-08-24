Warner Bros to launch CNN Max news streaming service in US

Technology Technology Warner Bros to launch CNN Max news streaming service in US

Warner Bros to launch CNN Max news streaming service in US

24 August,2023 07:19 pm

(Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O) said on Thursday it was launching a round-the-clock news streaming service, CNN Max, on Sept. 27 in the United States.

CNN Max will leverage the news network's global reporting resources, and will also offer new original programs, such as "CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta, Rahel Solomon, Amara Walker and Fredricka Whitfield."

It also will seek to capitalize on the immediacy of breaking news and analysis, differentiating CNN Max from the short-lived CNN+ streaming service, which launched in March 2022 and featured lifestyle programs.

CNN's parent, Warner Bros Discovery, has been working to increase how much time subscribers spend on its Max streaming service, augmenting its acclaimed HBO scripted series with Discovery's reality shows to keep viewers watching.

Breaking news and analysis would further expand Max's programming, even as it allows CNN to reach a younger streaming audience.

CNN's ratings have been sagging, even as the company attempts to attract more Republican viewers. Its profit fell beneath $1 billion in 2022 and is expected to be modestly higher this year than last, at $938.6 million, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Those estimates are for the CNN networks that operate in the United States, including CNN en Español and CNN International.