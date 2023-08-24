SoftwareOne says strategic review remains ongoing, reports H1 results

ZURICH(Reuters) - SoftwareOne (SWON.S) reiterated its full-year guidance on Thursday and said a strategic review to maximise shareholder value remains ongoing, as it reported a 1.7% drop in adjusted earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first half of 2023.

The Swiss software provider, which went public in 2019 and has been recently eyed by Bain Capital for takeover, reported half-year adjusted EBITDA of 111.7 million Swiss francs ($127.41 million).