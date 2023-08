Canada PM Trudeau blasts Meta for blocking news during wildfires

21 August,2023 08:12 pm

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday blasted Meta (META.O) for banning domestic news from its platforms as wildfires rage, saying that up-to-date information during a crisis was crucial.

"Facebook is putting corporate profits ahead of people's safety," he told a televised news conference in the Atlantic province of Prince Edward Island.