Analysis: China's chip sector needs more than state money to dull impact of US restrictions

Technology Technology Analysis: China's chip sector needs more than state money to dull impact of US restrictions

Government set aside $140 billion worth subsidies for domestically produced chipmaking equipment

07 March,2023 05:52 am

(Reuters) - Shanghai - China intends to spend lavishly to assist its chip sector in overcoming U.S. export restrictions, but money can only go so far unless Chinese companies can escape a loop that stifles innovation and keeps them at the bottom of the value chain, according to industry insiders.

According to Reuters, the government has set aside $140 billion, which may include providing subsidies for the purchase of domestically produced chipmaking equipment. This will likely benefit producers like Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group, China's only semiconductor lithography specialist (SMEE).

The investment was made in reaction to the United States strengthening export controls on chipmaking technology because of concern that chips may be made for purposes like artificial intelligence that the Chinese military could exploit.

Money, however, is insufficient to overtake Western competitors who are many generations ahead. According to market observers and industry insiders, TSMC (2330.TW) and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) are two examples of advanced chipmaking facilities that are not familiar to SMEE and local competitors. This makes it challenging for them to independently solve engineering issues and advance up the value chain.

This inhibits their ability to learn new skills and prohibits any advancements they make in R&D from being put into mass production, according to Mark Li, a semiconductor industry analyst at Bernstein Research who monitors China's chip market.

A request for comment from SMEE was not answered.

Individuals who worked at SMEE and other Chinese companies in fields like etching told Reuters that entry hurdles did not appear to be overly high until supply chains got increasingly more global, engineering became more complex, and companies like Dutch lithography giant ASML Holding controlled the market.

According to a former SMEE engineer, top management at the company, which was founded in 2002 by a state power firm executive, had no prior lithography experience, and staff members built their first machines by purchasing and studying used machinery as well as by reading open-access patents and papers.

All US firms obeyed the restrictions when they were announced, an engineer at a Chinese memory chip manufacturer told Reuters.

"We used to get customer assistance while purchasing our equipment. Due to penalties, we can no longer even obtain that."

