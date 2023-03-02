Crypto currency: Silvergate Capital falls 28%

Silvergate issued debt securities in January, February anticipating losses from damaged securities

02 March,2023 06:44 am

(Reuters) - As the cryptocurrency-focused bank warned it was postponing its annual report and said it was assessing its capacity to function as a going concern, shares of Silvergate Capital fell 28% late on Wednesday.

In the aftermath of the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which caused investor trust in the digital asset sector to be shaken, Silvergate reported a $1 billion loss for the fourth quarter and has been working to allay investor fears about its future.

In Washington, federal prosecutors are looking into Silvergate's interactions with FTX and Alameda Research. Three U.S. senators questioned Silvergate about their risk management procedures and interactions with FTX in January.

Adding that it might be "less than well-capitalized," Silvergate stated that it issued further debt securities in January and February and that it anticipates suffering significant losses from damaged securities.

Also, "the Corporation is analysing the impact that these subsequent developments have on its ability to continue as a going concern for the twelve months after the issue of its financial statements," according to the filing.

Silvergate stated that it does not anticipate submitting its report by the March 16 deadline.

According to a report from Reuters earlier this month, the major cryptocurrency exchange Binance secretly gained access to a Silvergate account held by its ostensibly independent U.S. partner and transferred sizable sums of money from the account to a trading company run by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao.

