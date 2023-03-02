Space X ready to re-launch NASA's crew

After launching on Friday, four-person crew should arrive at ISS orbiting 250 miles above Earth

CAPE CANAVERAL (Reuters) - Over 72 hours after a first attempt was cancelled owing to a clogged filter in the launch system, Elon Musk's rocket business SpaceX was prepared to try again on Thursday to launch NASA's next long-duration crew of the International Space Station into orbit.

A Russian cosmonaut and an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates will join two NASA astronauts for a six-month scientific mission that includes tests on everything from managing flammable materials in microgravity to growing human cells in space.

At 12:34 a.m. EST (0534 GMT), the SpaceX launch vehicle, which consists of a Falcon 9 rocket atop an autonomous Crew Dragon capsule dubbed Endeavour, was scheduled to launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

After launching early on Friday morning, the four-person crew should arrive at the International Space Station (ISS), which is orbiting 250 miles (420 km) above Earth.

When launch teams discovered an issue with the flow of engine-ignition fluid required to fire the rocket's main engines, Monday's original attempt to carry the astronauts into space was aborted less than three minutes before liftoff time. According to NASA, the problem was fixed by swapping out a clogged filter and cleaning the system.

The mission was "go" for launch, according to NASA, on Wednesday, with a 95% likelihood of acceptable weather.

According to SpaceX, "all systems are looking excellent for launch," however workers were monitoring the weather along the spacecraft's ascent route.

The ISS, which is the biggest man-made object in orbit and is approximately the length of a football field, has been continually run for more than 20 years by a U.S.-Russian collaboration that also includes Canada, Japan, and 11 European nations.

With the Soviet Union's fall and the conclusion of Cold War hostilities that gave rise to the first U.S.-Soviet space race in the 1950s and 1960s, the outpost was partly designed as a project to repair relations between Washington and Moscow.

