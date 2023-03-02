Tesla will cut vehicle assembly costs by half

Musk presents two future models slide, doesn’t show details of new vehicle plans, financial targets

02 March,2023 05:58 am

SAN FRANSISCO (Reuters) - In the future generations of cars Tesla will cut the costs of vehicle assembly by half, engineers told investors during a presentation.

Tesla executives led by Elon Musk discussed everything to embrace sustainable energy to company’s innovation in managing its operations from manufacturing to service.

Musk presented a slide showing two future models but the presentation did not show any details of new vehicle plans or financial targets as Tesla shares were down by three percent during after hours trading.

Tesla owner Musk showed a chart of projection of future electric fleet and the existing models including semi-truck were depicted in the slide. Cybertruck and shrouded future model as part of the 300 million vehicle market and a smaller shrouded model in 700 million vehicle market were also shown during presentation.

The company is also planning to open charging stations to electric vehicles of other brands with the first 10 US supercharger sites opening to non-Teslas. The company also focused on developing charging infrastructure in commercial parking, the executives told.

