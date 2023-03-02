US House panel approves bill giving Biden power to ban TikTok

Anyone with TikTok on their devices gave CCP backdoor to personal information, Michael McCaul

02 March,2023 01:03 am

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - US President Joe Biden, in the most far reaching restriction on any social media app, has been given the power to ban TikTok, famous Chinese video making app, by the House Foreign Affairs Committee after a voting on Wednesday.

The administration has been given the powers to ban TikTok along with other apps considered security risks as lawmakers voted 24 to 16. The app is used by more than 100 million US citizens.

Republican chair of the committee, Michael McCaul, said that TikTok was a national security threat and that it was the time to act. He said that anyone with TikTok on their devices had given the Communist Party of China (CCP) a backdoor to all of their personal information, adding, it was a spy balloon into their phone.

The bill was opposed by Democrats who said that it was rushed and required due diligence through debate and consultation with the experts. The bill has given US President the power to ban any transactions with TikTok, however, it did not precisely specify how the ban would work. It could prevent anyone in the US from accessing or downloading the app to their phones.

Through the bill Biden will also be required to impose a ban on any entity with suspicions of transferring sensitive personal data to any entity subject to Chinese influence. The fears of user data ending up into Chinese government’s hands have increased fire on TikTok, undermining Western security interests.

The government agencies were given 30 days by the White House for ensuring that TikTok was not being used on any federal devices and systems. The Chinese app has also been banned in more than 30 US states, Canada and European Union policy institutions.

The TikTok spokesman said after the vote that the ban was indeed on the export of American culture and values to the billion people using their service worldwide.

Biden administration said that it had raised concerns about apps like TikTok but it did not tell if it was in favor of moving further with the bill or not. White House spokeswoman Olivia Dalton said that they will continue to look at other actions they could take, and include – that could include how to work with Congress in the issue further.

