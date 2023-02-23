Mercedes-Benz teaming up with Google to introduce supercomputers in vehicles

Automakers vying to emulate Tesla's software powered innovations and self-driving capabilities

BERLIN (Reuters) - In an effort to compete with Tesla and Chinese entrants Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday that it has partnered with Google on navigation and would provide super computer-like performance in every vehicle equipped with automatic driving sensors.

New and seasoned automakers are vying to emulate Tesla's software-powered innovations, which enable remote updates to a vehicle's performance, battery life, and self-driving capabilities.

In order to reduce the initial cost of purchasing pricey high-powered electronics, the German automaker decided to split income with semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia, its partner on automated driving software since 2020, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday.

However Lidar sensor technology and other gear for autonomous "Level 3" driving, which have a greater variable cost, would only be available to clients who paid for an additional option package, according to Kaellenius.

Mercedes maintains a modest ownership in the self-driving sensor company Luminar Technologies. On Wednesday, the company said that it had reached a multi-billion dollar agreement with the automaker to incorporate its sensors into a variety of its cars by the middle of the decade.

As a percentage of overall sales, this forecast is more cautious than those made by companies like Stellantis and General Motors.

We choose a conservative strategy since, at this point, nobody is certain of the size of the possible gold mine, according to Kaellenius.

Mercedes said that its partnership with Google will enable it to provide autonomous rerouting and traffic information in its vehicles.

Whether the vehicle is parked or in Level 3 autonomous driving mode, which permits a driver to take their eyes off the wheel on specific routes as long as they can restore control if necessary, drivers will also be able to watch YouTube on the entertainment system.

Several automakers, like Ford, Nissan, General Motors, Renault and Renault have integrated a full suite of Google services inside their automobiles, including tools like Google Maps, Google Assistant, and other programs.

According to the corporation, all cars using Mercedes' future modular architecture platform will also include so-called hyper screens that span the whole inside of the vehicle.

