Paxos in talks with SEC over Binance stablecoin, internal email reveals

Work with SEC continued to file clearing agency license, US OCC will receive final approval, CEO

22 February,2023 06:40 am

(Reuters) - According to an internal email from Paxos' CEO, the business that created Binance's stablecoin, Paxos Trust Company, is now in talks with the SEC after the agency advised it to have registered the token as a security.

Paxos CEO Charles Cascarilla stated in an email sent to Paxos workers on Saturday that "We are engaged in productive negotiations with the SEC, and we look forward to continuing that communication in private." Reuters was able to view the email.

He continued by saying that, if required, Paxos will use legal action to support its claim that Binance USD is not a security.

A spokesman for the SEC declined to comment. Beyond the email, Paxos declined to comment.

The third-largest stablecoin with around $16 billion in circulation, Binance USD, was ordered by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) to cease production on February 13.

In response, Paxos announced that starting on February 21, it will cease producing new Binance USD but would keep supporting and redeeming the tokens through at least February 2024.

According to Cascarilla, the company's decision to sever ties with Binance stands apart from both the NYDFS mandate and its discussions with the SEC on Binance USD.

The relationship with Binance has changed, and it no longer supports our present strategic aims, he claimed.

Requests for comment from Binance were not immediately returned, although the company has stated that it will support Binance USD for the foreseeable future.

According to Cascarilla, Paxos continued to work with the SEC to file its application for a clearing agency license and with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) of the United States to receive final approval for its national trust bank charter.

Stablecoins, which are digital tokens often backed by physical assets and intended to maintain a constant value, have become an important part of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. They are utilised for inflation protection in several emerging economies as well as trade amongst erratic tokens like Bitcoin.

