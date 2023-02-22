AT&T considering to sell cybersecurity group

Sale will be latest in divestitures to reduce debt after $108.7 billion purchase of Time Warner

NEW YORK (Reuters) - AT&T, the second-largest US wireless carrier, is considering selling its cybersecurity group which could reverse an acquisition it made five years ago.

The sale of the cybersecurity division would be the latest in a series of divestitures AT&T has undertaken to reduce debt after its $108.7 billion purchase of Time Warner Inc. in 2018—a transaction it has since also renegotiated.

In the past two years, AT&T has acquired $40.4 billion in cash by spinning off and combining its Warner Media company with Discovery Communications to establish Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. In addition, AT&T sold a 30% share in its pay-TV division DirecTV to private equity firm TPG for $1.8 billion (WBD.O).

According to the sources, AT&T has been collaborating with Barclays Plc (BARC.L) to elicit offers for its cybersecurity division, which was formerly known as Alienvault and bought by AT&T in 2018 for around $600 million. How much the firm could now bring in is unclear.

Small-to-medium-sized organisations may benefit from AT&T's cybersecurity services to keep their computer networks, including laptops, desktops, servers, and mobile devices, safe.

The goal of buying Alienvault was to provide AT&T a competitive advantage in attracting and maintaining business clients, but as low-cost cybersecurity firms have proliferated, the deal's justification has become less compelling.

From $132.2 billion at the end of December, AT&T decreased its net debt by roughly $24 billion in 2022 and aims to further reduce it to around $100 billion by 2025.

In a statement published on Tuesday, credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service Inc stated that AT&T's capacity to invest in fibre and 5G wireless technology while still being able to pay dividends depended on paying down debt.

