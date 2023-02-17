Almost 90% of SoftBank's Arm China's earnings lost in 2022

Majority of smartphones worldwide powered by Arm technology, clients include Apple & Qualcomm

17 February,2023 06:18 am

OAKLAND, CALIF/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Despite revenue increasing more than 30% in the first year under management chosen by SoftBank Group Corp, chip technology company Arm China had a 90% reduction in profit last year, according to a financial report seen by Reuters.

According to an exclusive story from Reuters on Friday, the company, which was founded in 2018 as a joint venture of British chip technology giant Arm Ltd, let go of roughly 100 workers last week, the majority of whom were engineers.

The majority of smartphones sold worldwide are powered by Arm technology, and the company's clients include Apple and Qualcomm.

Early last year, SoftBank stated that it intended to list Arm Ltd. by the end of March. Last week, Arm's CEO told Reuters that the company was dedicated to going public this year.

The Chinese company creates and markets its own chip designs based on Arm technology while serving as the only distributor of Arm chip technology in China. According to two people with knowledge of the issue, it contributes 20%–25% of Arm Ltd.'s overall income.

The Arm Ltd IP business division of Arm China is operating quite well, and we are set up for future development. In a prepared statement, Phil Hughes, Arm's vice president of external communications, stated, "The new management team has swiftly restored confidence with our Chinese ecosystem, and we are glad to have the prior management concerns firmly behind us as we extend Arm technology into the China market.

According to the company's 2022 unaudited results statement, obtained by Reuters and verified by another independent source, Arm China's net profit fell to $3.2 million last year from $79.2 million in 2021, although revenue increased to roughly $890 million from $665 million the year before.

The footnote to the announcement states that, in contrast to a gain of $9 million the year before, there would be a $37 million loss in foreign exchange in 2022.

Due to the confidentiality of the material, both sources declined to be named.

For SoftBank, the business of Arm China has been difficult to manage. Founded in 2018, the joint company was given permission by SoftBank to have a majority ownership held by Chinese investors, with longstanding Arm executive Allen Wu serving as CEO.

According to two individuals familiar with the company, Wu is credited with growing the China business. Yet because of problems with conflicts of interest involving Wu's personal investment fund, Wu's relationship with several of his key shareholders became strained. SoftBank's efforts to remove Wu escalated into a two-year public struggle during that time.

By late April 2022, SoftBank had physically and digitally blocked Wu from Arm China and replaced him with Liu Renchen, deputy dean of the Research Institute of Tsinghua University in Shenzhen, and SoftBank CEO Eric Chen.

