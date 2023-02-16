Bitcoin rises 8.31 percent to $24,057

Price of Ether, cryptocurrency connected to Ethereum blockchain network, increased by $107.5

(Reuters) - At 2038 GMT on Wednesday Bitcoin rose 8.31 percent to $24,057 gaining $1,846 from its previous closing.

The biggest and most well-known cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin, has increased 45.8 percent from the year's low of $16,496 on January 1.

The price of Ether, the cryptocurrency connected to the Ethereum blockchain network, increased by $107.5 to $1,664.1 on Wednesday.

